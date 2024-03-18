LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) versus Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Head-To-Head Survey

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) and LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and LiveWire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zapp Electric Vehicles Group N/A N/A N/A LiveWire Group -288.11% -43.28% -35.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and LiveWire Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zapp Electric Vehicles Group N/A N/A -$222.10 million N/A N/A LiveWire Group $38.02 million 32.49 -$109.55 million ($0.53) -11.47

Analyst Ratings

LiveWire Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zapp Electric Vehicles Group.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and LiveWire Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zapp Electric Vehicles Group 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveWire Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

LiveWire Group has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.03%. Given LiveWire Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveWire Group is more favorable than Zapp Electric Vehicles Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.9% of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of LiveWire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of LiveWire Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand, with additional office in Paris, France.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc. manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online. The company strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The company operates as a subsidiary of Harley-Davidson, Inc.

