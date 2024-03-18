Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $435.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.