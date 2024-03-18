Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Short Interest Up 9.2% in February

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 14th total of 2,940,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 413,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Logitech International stock opened at $94.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.74. Logitech International has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $96.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.19.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. Barclays raised their target price on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,737 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Logitech International by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

