Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the February 14th total of 184,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Down 0.9 %

LUCD opened at $1.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.73. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test.

