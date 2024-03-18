Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Short Interest Up 10.4% in February

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 14th total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.03.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $464.94 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $289.14 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.44. The company has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

