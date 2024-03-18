LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,464,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after acquiring an additional 815,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,742 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,835. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $99.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.62 and a 200-day moving average of $95.42. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $102.93.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

