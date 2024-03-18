M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,647 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of M.D.C. worth $38,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 31.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter worth $82,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

M.D.C. Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MDC opened at $62.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.54. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

