Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

MGIC opened at $11.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

