MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Director Stan Smith Acquires 170,940 Shares

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) Director Stan Smith purchased 170,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 857,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,354.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MAIA Biotechnology Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MAIA opened at $1.39 on Monday. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of MAIA Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAIA Biotechnology Company Profile

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

