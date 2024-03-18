Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.99.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of MOZ opened at C$0.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.92, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$380.02 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.68. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.49 and a 52 week high of C$1.08.

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

