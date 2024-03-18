Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 5.70 Per Share

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Marshalls Stock Performance

LON MSLH opened at GBX 265.69 ($3.40) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £672.12 million, a PE ratio of 2,964.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.17. Marshalls has a twelve month low of GBX 195.30 ($2.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 333.40 ($4.27). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 285.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 258.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Marshalls to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($4.10) to GBX 420 ($5.38) in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

