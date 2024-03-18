Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Lessened by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,827 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 29,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 76,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6,385.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $66.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.79. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.92, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,875.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock worth $6,838,240 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

