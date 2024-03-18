Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the February 14th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on MASI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Masimo by 24.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Masimo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,977,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Masimo by 1,011.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $132.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.87 and a beta of 0.95. Masimo has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

