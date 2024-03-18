Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 259 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 102.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $220.93 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $224.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

