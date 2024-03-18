Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 40,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,011,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,568,484,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 86,968,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,398,347 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $28.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

