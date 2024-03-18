Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.08 million, a PE ratio of -14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

