Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Short Interest Update

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,040,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the February 14th total of 8,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Mattel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 150,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 127,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,643,000 after acquiring an additional 26,522 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.17 on Monday. Mattel has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

