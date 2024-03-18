Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Short Interest Down 7.2% in February

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 735,400 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the February 14th total of 792,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matthews International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATW. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Matthews International by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Matthews International by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Matthews International by 15,914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of MATW stock opened at $28.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $884.81 million, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.11. Matthews International has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Matthews International had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $449.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MATW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Matthews International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

