Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Medical Facilities Stock Up 0.4 %

TSE:DR opened at C$10.19 on Friday. Medical Facilities has a 1-year low of C$7.80 and a 1-year high of C$10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$254.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.23.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

