Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $377.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $396.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.15. Medpace has a 12 month low of $175.06 and a 12 month high of $419.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.71, for a total transaction of $10,217,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,733,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,432,195.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.71, for a total value of $10,217,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,733,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,432,195.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,988 shares of company stock valued at $76,508,073 in the last 90 days. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,013,000 after purchasing an additional 319,210 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Medpace by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after acquiring an additional 308,816 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,159,000 after acquiring an additional 246,775 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

