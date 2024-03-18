Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 774,100 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 822,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric Andersen bought 48,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $640,312.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 533,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,010,935.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Standard LLC lifted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,529,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 357,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 204.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 454,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $7,368,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 306,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MACK opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. The company has a market cap of $214.02 million, a PE ratio of -184.25 and a beta of 1.44. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

