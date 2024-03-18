Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,324.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,221.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1,144.66. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

