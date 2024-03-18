Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Citigroup restated a sell rating and issued a $975.00 price target (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,223.71.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,324.45 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,221.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,144.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

