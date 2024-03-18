MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Price Performance
NYSE MIXT opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.42 million, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $12.21.
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 452,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.
