MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

NYSE MIXT opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.42 million, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $12.21.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0603 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 452,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

