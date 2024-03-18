Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CFO Sells $202,935.58 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CFO John Ederer sold 8,018 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $202,935.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 307,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,773,384.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Ederer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 16th, John Ederer sold 8,241 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $217,397.58.

Model N Stock Performance

NYSE MODN opened at $25.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $992.19 million, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MODN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities cut Model N from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MODN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Model N by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Model N by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Model N by 1,594.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

