Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CRO Sells $205,212.24 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $205,212.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 229,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,752.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 16th, Christopher Lyon sold 7,862 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $207,399.56.

Model N Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MODN stock opened at $25.42 on Monday. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.19 million, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Model N during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 1,594.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MODN has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Model N from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

