Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,287 Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000.

GINN opened at $54.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $377.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.07.

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

