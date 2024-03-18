Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,096 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 96.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period.

MDYV opened at $73.07 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

