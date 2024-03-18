Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New $127,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 212.2% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $43.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

