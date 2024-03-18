Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $81.37 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.37.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

