Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Monroe Capital worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 15,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital Price Performance

MRCC stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Monroe Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $152.77 million, a PE ratio of 352.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.18%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

