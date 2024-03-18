M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Director Kirk W. Walters Sells 28,845 Shares

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MTB opened at $140.53 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $148.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

