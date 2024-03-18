M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 17,405.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,417,000 after buying an additional 5,243,349 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,339,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,759,000 after buying an additional 2,286,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,560,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,171,000 after buying an additional 1,538,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $140.53 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $148.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.95%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

