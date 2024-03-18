MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 68.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,466 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,900,000 after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,252 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,508,000 after purchasing an additional 128,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 67,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $157.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.87 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.76 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MYRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

See Also

