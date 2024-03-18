Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 102,081 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Navient worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Navient by 13.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Navient by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 5.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Navient by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,631,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.38. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $193.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.76 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 4.72%. Research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Navient’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

