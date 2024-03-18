NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VYX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded NCR Voyix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NCR Voyix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on NCR Voyix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VYX

NCR Voyix Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NCR Voyix stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55. NCR Voyix has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.92). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.