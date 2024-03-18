Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT)

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HUT. HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

HUT opened at $7.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.86. Hut 8 has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $22.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hut 8 by 327.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,856,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hut 8 by 127.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,473,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 1,946,207 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 2,375.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 964,578 shares during the period. 11.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

