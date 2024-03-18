Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) Insider Buys C$1,158,350.00 in Stock

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) insider Rx Sidecar GP Inc. purchased 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.53 per share, with a total value of C$1,158,350.00.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Price Performance

Shares of NBLY opened at C$18.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$833.27 million, a P/E ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.18. Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$12.05 and a twelve month high of C$23.33.

Get Neighbourly Pharmacy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NBLY shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.93.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

(Get Free Report)

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.