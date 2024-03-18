Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nerdy in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 67,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $195,814.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,855,579 shares in the company, valued at $31,264,067.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,114.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 67,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $195,814.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,855,579 shares in the company, valued at $31,264,067.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 38.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nerdy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Nerdy by 552.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Nerdy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Nerdy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $519.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.91. Nerdy has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 48.96% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Nerdy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nerdy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

