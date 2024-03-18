Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on NR. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Newpark Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Newpark Resources in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NR stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. Newpark Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.64 million, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Research analysts expect that Newpark Resources will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 20,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

