NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several research firms recently commented on NXRT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $771.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 110.12%.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Residential Trust

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 73,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 276,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,887,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

