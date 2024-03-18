NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Cut to “Underperform” at Raymond James

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NXRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NXRT opened at $29.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $771.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,143,000 after acquiring an additional 260,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,670,000 after buying an additional 29,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,788,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,723,000 after buying an additional 100,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,792,000 after buying an additional 42,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

