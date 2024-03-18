NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE NEE opened at $60.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

