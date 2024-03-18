Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Receives C$9.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.07.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXR.UN. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXR.UN

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NXR.UN stock opened at C$7.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$522.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.63. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$6.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 36.57%.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.