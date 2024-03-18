NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NiSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for NiSource’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

NI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NiSource Stock Up 0.5 %

NI opened at $26.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $28.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,955,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,432,512,000 after buying an additional 1,850,842 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 31,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.11%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

