Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 273,191 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,191 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.20% of Airbnb worth $172,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after acquiring an additional 363,134 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after buying an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after buying an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 742,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,338,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $11,253,170.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,562,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,122,971.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,258,141 shares of company stock valued at $180,152,812. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Airbnb stock opened at $160.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $168.19.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

