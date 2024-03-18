Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 40,215 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,326,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,215 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.40% of Nasdaq worth $135,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $59.68 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $60.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

