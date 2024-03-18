Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,746,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 492,795 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.25% of PayPal worth $169,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,059,368,000 after buying an additional 423,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,567,000 after purchasing an additional 175,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Argus cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal



PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

