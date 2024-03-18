Nordea Investment Management AB Has $157.09 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,752 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.22% of HCA Healthcare worth $157,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.9 %

HCA stock opened at $321.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $328.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.