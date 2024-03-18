Nordea Investment Management AB Has $259.47 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,169,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.20% of Lowe’s Companies worth $259,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.79.

LOW stock opened at $244.73 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $248.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.76 and a 200 day moving average of $214.68. The company has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

